Ethereum Price Tops $3,682.13 on Top Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $442.41 billion and $9.86 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $3,682.13 or 0.05302496 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00046422 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00009475 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00014307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00015793 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011200 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,149,222 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.