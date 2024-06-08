European Lithium Limited (ASX:EUR) Insider Purchases A$16,800.00 in Stock

European Lithium Limited (ASX:EUR – Get Free Report) insider Antony (Tony) Sage acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$16,800.00 ($11,275.17).
Antony (Tony) Sage also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 20th, Antony (Tony) Sage 22,200,931 shares of European Lithium stock.
European Lithium Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 44.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.
About European Lithium
European Lithium Limited explores for and develops lithium deposits in Austria and Australia. The company focuses on the development of the Wolfsberg lithium project that consists of various original and overlapping exploration licenses, and a mining license covering various mining areas located in Carinthia.
