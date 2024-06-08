Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Everbridge from $28.60 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

Everbridge Price Performance

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $34.74 on Thursday. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average is $29.31. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.27, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.90 million. Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. Research analysts predict that Everbridge will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $116,504.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everbridge

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Everbridge by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Everbridge by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 46,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Everbridge by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Everbridge by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Everbridge by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

