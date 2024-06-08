Evercore Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,362 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 643,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,362 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $69,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in NIKE by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,775 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in NIKE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,502,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,769,200,000 after purchasing an additional 125,746 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NIKE by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,557,676 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,487,625,000 after purchasing an additional 674,198 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,315,097,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,887,769 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,073,515,000 after buying an additional 219,091 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,397,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,098,210. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.99.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.