Evercore Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844,496 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.6% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $92,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Ossiam boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 37,752 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $1,107,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,330,417 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $146,439,000 after acquiring an additional 31,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 3.2 %

ABT traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.58. 8,666,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,675,876. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $121.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.30 and a 200 day moving average of $110.02. The firm has a market cap of $187.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,928.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,928.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.