Evercore Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.58.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.04. 3,521,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,474,939. The stock has a market cap of $235.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $192.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.58 and its 200-day moving average is $170.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Insider Activity

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.