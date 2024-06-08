Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $118.86 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,274,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 2.0% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $118,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 5,200.0% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Union Savings Bank raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 13,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,009,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,457.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,009,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,457.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,154 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,696 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MS traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $97.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,018,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,214,856. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $157.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.02.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

