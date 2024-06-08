Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $208.40 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,591,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for 3.5% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Blackstone worth $208,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Blackstone by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 36,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,699 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 367,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,158,000 after buying an additional 28,856 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 254,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,267,000 after buying an additional 20,830 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $855,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 303,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,348,000 after buying an additional 15,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.65.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,200,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,355. The firm has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $86.17 and a one year high of $133.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.10 and a 200 day moving average of $123.27.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 117.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

