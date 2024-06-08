Evercore Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $2,808,056,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11,138.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,527 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,734,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,063 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,205,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,721 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,913,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,664 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $3,614,357.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $3,614,357.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,838 shares of company stock worth $11,220,064 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.09.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.4 %

KO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.91. 9,523,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,011,966. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.30. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.36. The company has a market cap of $275.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

