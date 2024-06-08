Evercore Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

IWM traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,036,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,606,860. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.84.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

