Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 55 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.42. 670,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.50 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.44.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

