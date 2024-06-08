Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.22% of Fabrinet worth $14,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FN. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 563,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,309,000 after buying an additional 369,389 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,987,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,195,000 after purchasing an additional 174,945 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 904,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,709,000 after purchasing an additional 159,037 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 306,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,126,000 after purchasing an additional 109,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 310.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 129,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,670,000 after purchasing an additional 98,042 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FN. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fabrinet news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $1,450,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,922.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Trading Down 2.3 %

FN stock traded down $5.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.69. 383,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.99. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $111.05 and a 52-week high of $250.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.74.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.28. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $731.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.