Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 140.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 289.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $6,251,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of FICO traded down $19.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,310.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,113. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,260.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,228.65. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $756.11 and a 1-year high of $1,451.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,274.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,503,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,423 shares of company stock worth $22,142,247 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

