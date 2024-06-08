Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,568.00

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1,568.00 and last traded at C$1,552.90, with a volume of 15688 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1,554.25.

FFH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cormark lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,200.00 to C$1,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1,820.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1,521.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1,398.20.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$41.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$55.05 by C($13.51). Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of C$10.36 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 181.6334895 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Salsberg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,485.00, for a total value of C$1,485,000.00. In related news, Director Eric Salsberg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,485.00, for a total transaction of C$1,485,000.00. Also, Director Brian Johnston Porter purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1,509.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,433,930. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,280 shares of company stock valued at $8,186,009. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

