FCF International Quality ETF (BATS:TTAI) Declares $0.26 Dividend

FCF International Quality ETF (BATS:TTAI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2636 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

FCF International Quality ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TTAI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.17. 3,566 shares of the company traded hands. FCF International Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $29.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $61.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.82.

FCF International Quality ETF Company Profile

The FCF International Quality ETF (TTAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. index. The fund aims to outperform a broad global ex-US equity index. The actively managed fund selects stocks based on free cash flow. TTAI was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by FCF Advisors.

