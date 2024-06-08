First Digital USD (FDUSD) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.28 Billion

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One First Digital USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. First Digital USD has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and $6.32 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

First Digital USD Token Profile

First Digital USD was first traded on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 3,276,711,155 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 3,276,711,154.6. The last known price of First Digital USD is 1.00123871 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $7,942,081,325.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

