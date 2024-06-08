First National Bank of Omaha Sells 296 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Bank KS boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $75.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.53. The company has a market cap of $118.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

