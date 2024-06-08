First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.85

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.85 and traded as low as $10.00. First Northwest Bancorp shares last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 12,618 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Northwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -280.00%.

In related news, Director Dana D. Behar acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 135,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 82,516 shares of company stock worth $866,547 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 21.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 301,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 119,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

