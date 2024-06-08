First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.78.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$16.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$14.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$9.31 and a 12 month high of C$39.13.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.08). First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.25 billion. Analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.0067358 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total transaction of C$885,022.50. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

