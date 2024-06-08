First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 351,540 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 2.30% of First Solar worth $422,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,040,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,945,549,000 after purchasing an additional 279,424 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,283,705 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,024,000 after buying an additional 211,755 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,123,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its position in shares of First Solar by 948.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,186,646 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $191,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $175,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,519 shares of company stock valued at $13,324,756 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $6.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,556,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,434. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $286.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.76 and its 200-day moving average is $172.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.48.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Solar from $195.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on First Solar from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.84.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

