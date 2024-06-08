Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLO shares. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

FLO opened at $22.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.02. Flowers Foods has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.93%.

In other Flowers Foods news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,771.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey purchased 5,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at $478,771.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $845,294.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,721.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Flowers Foods by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,148,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,533,000 after purchasing an additional 84,001 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Flowers Foods by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,583,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,749 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Flowers Foods by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,690,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,069,000 after purchasing an additional 37,237 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Flowers Foods by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,616,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,401,000 after purchasing an additional 18,730 shares during the period. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its position in Flowers Foods by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 3,276,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,755,000 after purchasing an additional 125,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

