Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

FLNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna upgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FLNC opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 2.63. Fluence Energy has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $31.32.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $623.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.42 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after buying an additional 21,416 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 462.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 125,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 103,368 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

