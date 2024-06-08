Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Buys New Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.2 %

Home Depot stock traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $327.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,583,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $339.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.62.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

