Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Invests $284,000 in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,768 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at $140,751,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth about $95,211,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,444,000 after acquiring an additional 295,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,943,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $954.38.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Super Micro Computer stock traded down $8.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $769.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,444,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,684,035. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $856.96 and its 200 day moving average is $682.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $213.08 and a one year high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Super Micro Computer



Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

