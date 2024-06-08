Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Purchases 342 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 1.1% of Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.7% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $388.49. 1,952,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,454. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $323.21 and a 52-week high of $400.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $387.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.13.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

