Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Takes $46,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3,477.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 639,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,825,000 after buying an additional 34,220 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,945,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,277,381. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $133.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 342.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.