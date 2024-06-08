Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.09. 10,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 13,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Franklin Wireless Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99.

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.

