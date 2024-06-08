Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Trading 1.5% Higher

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €30.34 ($32.98) and last traded at €29.64 ($32.22). 1,610,418 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €29.19 ($31.73).
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €27.47 and a 200-day moving average price of €27.08.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.
