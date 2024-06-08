Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) EVP Sells $792,780.00 in Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $792,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,333.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stephen Macchiaverna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,548 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $786,742.20.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,012 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $122,057.32.

Shares of FRPT opened at $127.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $132.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.85 and its 200-day moving average is $99.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 705.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.43. Freshpet had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $223.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 100.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Freshpet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Freshpet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Freshpet from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.63.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

