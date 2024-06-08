FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT) Stock Position Increased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 122.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,472 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 1.40% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOCT. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth $16,661,000. Financial Designs Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $11,758,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 512.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 306,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,926,000 after purchasing an additional 256,539 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $7,116,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $3,925,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.64.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.