FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Holdings Decreased by Soviero Asset Management LP

Soviero Asset Management LP reduced its stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP owned about 0.16% of FutureFuel worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FF. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in FutureFuel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FutureFuel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in FutureFuel by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in FutureFuel by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FutureFuel Stock Performance

FutureFuel stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,418. The company has a market cap of $189.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.93. FutureFuel Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $10.31.

FutureFuel Cuts Dividend

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $58.28 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. FutureFuel’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on FutureFuel from $0.70 to $0.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered FutureFuel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at FutureFuel

In other FutureFuel news, CEO Mckinlay Thomas purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Profile

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

See Also

