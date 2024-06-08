FY2025 EPS Estimates for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Reduced by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for BridgeBio Pharma in a report issued on Tuesday, June 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for BridgeBio Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.20) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma’s FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

BBIO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.62.

Shares of BBIO opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.08. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $44.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.01.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $211.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.06 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 12.6% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3,013.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 37,277 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 7.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 189.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,312,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 22.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 803,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,859,000 after purchasing an additional 145,594 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $28,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

