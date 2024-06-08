G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.580-3.680 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.58-3.68 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GIII shares. StockNews.com raised G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.60.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.26. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $35.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $609.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

