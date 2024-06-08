Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $244.28

Shares of Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 244.28 ($3.13) and traded as high as GBX 254 ($3.25). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 253 ($3.24), with a volume of 173,559 shares trading hands.
Galliford Try Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74. The stock has a market cap of £258.83 million, a PE ratio of 1,800.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 252.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 244.43.
Insider Activity at Galliford Try
In other news, insider Kevin Boyd acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.15) per share, for a total transaction of £19,680 ($25,214.61). Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.
Galliford Try Company Profile
Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, custodial, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Galliford Try
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.