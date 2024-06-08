Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $244.28

Shares of Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 244.28 ($3.13) and traded as high as GBX 254 ($3.25). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 253 ($3.24), with a volume of 173,559 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74. The stock has a market cap of £258.83 million, a PE ratio of 1,800.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 252.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 244.43.

In other news, insider Kevin Boyd acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.15) per share, for a total transaction of £19,680 ($25,214.61). Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, custodial, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.

