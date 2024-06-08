GAP (NYSE:GPS) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GPS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on GAP from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on GAP from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.86.

GAP Price Performance

GPS opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.53. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.35.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. GAP had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GAP will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. GAP’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $580,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 27,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $767,115.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,897.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,965 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GAP by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $63,519,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 367,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 91,151 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter valued at $968,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 266.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 35,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in GAP by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 35,223 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

