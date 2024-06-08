GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS) Shares Down 3%

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. (NYSE:GCTS – Get Free Report) shares were down 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 178,917 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 580,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

GCT Semiconductor Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77.

GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter.

GCT Semiconductor Company Profile

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc, operates as a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits for the wireless semiconductor industry. The company provides RF and modem chipsets based on 4G LTE technology, including 4G LTE, 4.5G LTE Advanced, and 4.75G LTE Advanced-Pro.

