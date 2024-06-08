GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS) Shares Down 3%

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. (NYSE:GCTS – Get Free Report) shares were down 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 178,917 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 580,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.
GCT Semiconductor Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77.
GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter.
GCT Semiconductor Company Profile
GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc, operates as a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits for the wireless semiconductor industry. The company provides RF and modem chipsets based on 4G LTE technology, including 4G LTE, 4.5G LTE Advanced, and 4.75G LTE Advanced-Pro.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GCT Semiconductor
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for GCT Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCT Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.