Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,235,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,260 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.96% of Gentex worth $73,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 123.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 371.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Gentex by 283.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.09. 861,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,315. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.99. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $37.58.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Gentex news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $162,513.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

