Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Receives $6.08 Average PT from Brokerages

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.08.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

NYSE:GETY opened at $3.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average of $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83 and a beta of 2.09. Getty Images has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $222.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.29 million. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 3.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Getty Images will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Chris Hoel sold 32,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $163,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Chris Hoel sold 32,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $163,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chinh Chu sold 238,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $1,180,674.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,598,182 shares in the company, valued at $47,511,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,276,490 shares of company stock valued at $5,677,587. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,554,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Getty Images during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter worth $136,000. EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 37.5% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

