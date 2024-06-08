Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $114.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.38 million. Global Blue Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 61.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Global Blue Group Price Performance

GB stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $899.94 million, a PE ratio of 67.71 and a beta of 0.41. Global Blue Group has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $6.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

