Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,555 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.22% of Global X MLP ETF worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLPA. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,107,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,071,000 after buying an additional 73,439 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,910,000 after buying an additional 113,025 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 455,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after buying an additional 189,931 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 146,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after buying an additional 14,044 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of MLPA opened at $47.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.33. Global X MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $41.74 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

