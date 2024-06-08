GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Sells $942,464.25 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $942,464.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,128,698.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Amanpal Singh Bhutani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,500 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,600 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $864,880.00.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $139.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $141.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 828,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,972,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 644.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 149,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,886,000 after acquiring an additional 129,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GDDY. Citigroup increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

About GoDaddy



GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

