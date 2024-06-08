Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Position Trimmed by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,733,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,310,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,323,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,909,000 after purchasing an additional 198,332 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 71,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,339 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GBIL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.78. The stock had a trading volume of 413,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,691. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.90 and its 200 day moving average is $99.94. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.64 and a fifty-two week high of $100.89.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

