Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,352,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 143,231 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.10% of Graphic Packaging worth $82,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

NYSE GPK traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,454,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,993. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.87. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

