Greg Berard Buys 8,197 Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Stock

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Greg Berard acquired 8,197 shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,361.96.

Greg Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Greg Berard acquired 8,775 shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,895.00.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTS stock opened at C$4.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.81. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 52 week low of C$2.24 and a 52 week high of C$6.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.49. The company has a market cap of C$963.37 million, a PE ratio of -482.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.93.

Converge Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. Converge Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The business had revenue of C$628.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$661.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.5411111 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Converge Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -600.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Echelon Wealth Partners upped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.80 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.63.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

