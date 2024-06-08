Grin (GRIN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $188,763.95

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 8th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0342 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Grin has a market cap of $3.36 million and $188,763.95 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,323.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.09 or 0.00679616 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.43 or 0.00114588 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008640 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00038500 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.80 or 0.00237755 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00054193 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00080808 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

