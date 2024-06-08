Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.23.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $130.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.18. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $132.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,005.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $240.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.93 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $409,563.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,695,114.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,485,033.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $409,563.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,695,114.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,087 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,045,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,092,000 after acquiring an additional 38,954 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 33,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,189,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 13,136 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

