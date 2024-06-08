Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) PT Raised to $95.00 at Bank of America

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.23.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $130.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.18. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,005.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $132.36.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $240.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $409,563.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,695,114.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $409,563.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,695,114.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,485,033.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,785 shares of company stock worth $1,220,087 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,134,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,439 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Guidewire Software by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,238,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,499,000 after buying an additional 36,895 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,874,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,513,000 after acquiring an additional 115,600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linonia Partnership LP purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,965,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

