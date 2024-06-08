Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $115.71

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 115.71 ($1.48) and traded as high as GBX 138.50 ($1.77). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 135.10 ($1.73), with a volume of 621,133 shares traded.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.24) target price on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 13th.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Trading Up 2.1 %
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.
