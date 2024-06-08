Harmony Trading Down 15.3% This Week (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. Harmony has a total market cap of $262.82 million and approximately $6.85 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can now be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Harmony has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar.

About Harmony

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 14,298,864,321 coins and its circulating supply is 14,000,964,321 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official website is www.harmony.one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony (ONE) is a digital currency for the Harmony network, a fast and secure blockchain platform for creating DApps with a focus on scalability and low latency. Harmony uses Secure Random State Sharding and Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) for consensus. The ONE token is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance. Staking ONE secures the network, validates transactions, and earns rewards. Token holders can vote on protocol decisions. Harmony was founded by engineers and academics from universities like Harvard and Stanford and companies such as Google and Amazon, led by Stephen Tse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

