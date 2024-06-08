Harvest Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Dine Brands Global worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIN. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.
Dine Brands Global Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DIN traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.72. The company had a trading volume of 472,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,243. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.38. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $64.83. The firm has a market cap of $580.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.73.
Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $206.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.
Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 36.30%.
About Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dine Brands Global
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.